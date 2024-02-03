Three people injured in knife attack at Gare de Lyon station in Paris

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been injured in a knife attack at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris.

A suspect has been arrested, according to police.

The stabbing attack occurred at around 8am this morning.

One person suffered serious injuries, while the other two received more minor wounds.

A police source told AFP that “the suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack”.

They said the suspect “presented the police an Italian driving licence”.

Advertisement

Rail operator SNCF alerted passengers on social media that a “malicious act” had been reported at the station.

SNCF responded to a passenger enquiring on X, formerly Twitter, why there were problems accessing parts of the train station. It said that Halls One and Three are currently inaccessible as police respond to the incident.

Il y a une intervention des Forces de l'Ordre et des secours actuellement dans le Hall 1 et 3 qui les rendent inaccessibles momentanément. — Ligne R (@LIGNER_SNCF) February 3, 2024

The SNCF’s website suggests that most trains timetabled in and out of the station are still due to depart and arrive on time, though delays are reported in a few cases.

Gare de Lyon is a major transit hub for both domestic and international train routes, connecting Paris with Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

Many Irish rugby fans are in France this weekend for the Irish team’s game against the country in the Six Nations, which was played last night in Marseille, hundreds of kilometres south of Paris.

Additional reporting by AFP