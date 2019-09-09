This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 9 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three people killed after shooting in Dutch city

The shooter is believed to have been a policeman who also shot himself.

By AFP Monday 9 Sep 2019, 10:07 PM
1 hour ago 9,136 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4802503
Dordrecht lies 25 kilometres southwest of Rotterdam
Image: Google Earth
Dordrecht lies 25 kilometres southwest of Rotterdam
Dordrecht lies 25 kilometres southwest of Rotterdam
Image: Google Earth

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been killed in an apparent family shooting at a home in the southern Dutch city of Dordrecht this evening. 

“The shooter is believed to have been a policeman who also shot himself,” newspaper De Telegraaf said, adding a fourth family member was seriously wounded and taken to hospital.

Rotterdam police tweeted that “three people have been killed and another was seriously wounded” but did not give any further details.

“We are at the scene with numerous people to investigate the cause of the incident,” police said, adding that more details would be given later.

Dordrecht’s Mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that he “sympathises with everyone involved”.

Dordrecht lies around 25 kilometres (15 miles) southwest of the port city of Rotterdam and is one of the oldest cities in the Dutch province of South Holland.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie