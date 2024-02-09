Three people released without charge after being arrested in connection with arson attack in Dublin

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED in connection with an arson attack at a building earmarked for homeless accommodation in Ringsend in Dublin have been released without charge.

The old Shipwright Pub on Thorncastle Street in Ringsend was set ablaze in the early hours of New Year’s Eve amid speculation it was going to be used to house immigrants.

No-one was in the building at the time of the incident but there was substantial damage caused to the property.

Gardaí investigating the attack carried out searches at four properties in the Dublin area yesterday morning.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, and a woman in her 20s were arrested, while electronic devices and other potential evidence was seized.

Gardaí confirmed yesterday afternoon that the woman had been released without charge.

They confirmed this morning that the two men have now been released without charge also.

The Ringsend property was set alight after it was the subject of protests over false claims it would be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Dublin Regional Homeless Executive had confirmed to The Journal weeks before the fire that it was working to bring the building into use as emergency accommodation for families who present as homeless.

Yesterday morning’s arrests brought to 10 the total number of people who have been arrested for suspected arson attacks in recent months.