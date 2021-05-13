Three teens arrested over Howth Junction incident that led to woman falling under stationary DART

THREE TEENAGE BOYS have been arrested over an incident in April in which a woman fell between the Dart and the platform at a Dublin Dart station.

Gardaí said the boys were arrested following searches in north Dublin today.

Two are 16-years-old while one boy is 13.

Officers said they began a search operation on five locations on foot of warrants issued pursuant to Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1997.

During the course of the searches a number of items of clothing were seized, as well as bicycles and mobile phones.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Three youths (two aged 16 years and one aged 13 years) were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder under the Public Order Act, 1994. All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clontarf, Raheny and Coolock Garda stations.”

Videos of the incident appeared online earlier this month. They showed a woman running for a Dart. A group of teenagers can also be seen.

Footage shows one youth appearing to physically intimidate the woman while another teenager moves his bicycle in her direction as she attempts to dodge the first youth.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The woman then tries to move out of the way of the teens and falls through the gap between the Dart and platform.

The video drew widespread outrage leading for calls for more security at Dart stations.