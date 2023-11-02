Advertisement

Thursday 2 November 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Niall Carson/PA Images
Sligo Town
Three youths due in court after being charged over serious assault of teenager in Sligo
The incident happened at around 7.10pm on Tuesday outside a premises on the Mailcoach Road.
1 hour ago

THREE YOUTHS HAVE been charged following the assault of a teenager in Sligo Town on Tuesday evening. 

The incident happened at around 7.10pm outside a premises on the Mailcoach Road.

The male teenager was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí confirmed today that three male juveniles who have been arrested in correct with the incident have been charged. 

They will appear before Sligo District Court this morning. 

Comments are closed as persons have been charged. 

