Three youths due in court after being charged over serious assault of teenager in Sligo

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THREE YOUTHS HAVE been charged following the assault of a teenager in Sligo Town on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened at around 7.10pm outside a premises on the Mailcoach Road.
The male teenager was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.
Gardaí confirmed today that three male juveniles who have been arrested in correct with the incident have been charged.
They will appear before Sligo District Court this morning.
Comments are closed as persons have been charged.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site