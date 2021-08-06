#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 August 2021
Thunderstorm and rain warning issued for 23 counties

Localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions have been forecast.

By Adam Daly Friday 6 Aug 2021, 8:21 AM
A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for 23 counties.

Met Éireann is forecasting thundery spells of rain for Connacht, Ulster, north Leinster and north Munster.

The national forecaster said this will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions – particularly in Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary where longer spells of rain are expected.

The warning kicks in at 9am and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

The best of the drier spells will be across the south and southeast, according to the forecaster.

Outbreaks of thundery rain are to persist overnight, heaviest and most frequent across Atlantic counties, with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Yellow warnings are not unusual. Met Éireann uses them to make people aware of weather that does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

Tomorrow will see blustery outbreaks of rain with further spot flooding and possible thunderstorms. The southwest may see brighter conditions with just isolated showers while Saturday night will see showers mostly confined to Ulster and western counties into Sunday. 

Showers will be heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country on Sunday ahead of next week. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, with the odd sunny spell in parts. 

