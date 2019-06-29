This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Power outages and thunder warning in place for eastern half of country

Met Éireann forecast thunderstorms, heavy downpours and warned of a risk of hail and gusty winds.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 9:30 AM
Image: ESB Networks
Image: ESB Networks

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE are without power this morning due to lightening and there is a thunder warning in place for the east of the country.

Met Éireann has put a Status Orange thunder warning in place until noon today for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Waterford and Tipperary.

It has forecast thunderstorms, heavy downpours and warned of a risk of hail and gusty winds.

ESB Networks has reported a number of outages for the east of the country overnight.

The company said it is currently working to repair faults and will restore power as quickly as possible. 

The weather is expected to clear up in the east this afternoon with highest temperatures today of 19 to 24 degrees. 

