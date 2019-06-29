Power outages and thunder warning in place for eastern half of country

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE are without power this morning due to lightening and there is a thunder warning in place for the east of the country.

Met Éireann has put a Status Orange thunder warning in place until noon today for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Waterford and Tipperary.

It has forecast thunderstorms, heavy downpours and warned of a risk of hail and gusty winds.

ESB Networks has reported a number of outages for the east of the country overnight.

The company said it is currently working to repair faults and will restore power as quickly as possible.

The weather is expected to clear up in the east this afternoon with highest temperatures today of 19 to 24 degrees.