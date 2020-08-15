Status Yellow thunder warning issued for several counties

Source: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW thunder warning has been issued for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Offaly, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The warning is valid from 1pm until 9pm today.

Met Éireann has said there is a “risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, bringing localised heavy downpours, hail and localised flooding”.