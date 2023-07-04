Thunderstorm warning for counties in south east this evening

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the south east this afternoon and evening.
The 11 counties likely to experience thunderstorms today are Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.
There is also a chance of hail in these areas.
Met Éireann has warned that weather conditions may mean spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.
The status yellow warning is to cease at 9pm tonight.
