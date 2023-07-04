Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 4 July 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Met Éireann Counties affected
# Status Yellow
Thunderstorm warning for counties in south east this evening
11 counties may be affected, with a chance of hail and potential for spot flooding.
5.3k
4
49 minutes ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the south east this afternoon and evening.

The 11 counties likely to experience thunderstorms today are Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

There is also a chance of hail in these areas.

Met Éireann has warned that weather conditions may mean spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

The status yellow warning is to cease at 9pm tonight.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     