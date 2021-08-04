Nationwide thunderstorm warning issued for tomorrow

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning will be in place across Ireland tomorrow.

Met Éireann has forecast thundery spells of rain with the risk of lightning and hail.

The meteorological service said this will lead to locailsed flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The warning will be in effect from 6am to 7pm tomorrow.

Yellow warnings are not unusual. Met Éireann uses them to make people aware of weather that does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

When Yellow warnings are in place people are advised to check if they are exposed to any danger because of the activity they are doing or their location. They are also advised not to take any avoidable risks.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued a Yellow thunderstorm alert for Northern Ireland.

⚠️Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Northern Ireland⚠️



Scattered thunderstorms could bring localised flooding



Thursday 13:00 to 22:00



Latest info https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



⚠️ Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/d0dTU2APsv — Met Office (@metoffice) August 4, 2021

The warning forecasts heavy slow-moving thunderstorms that could give a risk of flooding and travel disruption. The alert will be in place from 1pm to 10pm tomorrow.

The warning noted that here is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.