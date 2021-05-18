#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 18 May 2021
Risk of hail and lightning as thunderstorm warning issued for nine counties

The warning will kick in at 2pm and will remain in place until 8pm this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 18 May 2021, 1:03 PM
Image: Shutterstock/freedomnaruk
A THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for nine counties. 

The weather warning is in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford. 

The warning will kick in at 2pm and will remain in place until 8pm this evening. 

Met Éireann has warned there will be thundery showers with the risk of lightning and local hail. 

Looking at the general forecast, tonight will see scattered showers mainly affect the northern half of Ireland with the odd heavy spell persisting early on in the easy. 

However, many areas will remain dry under broken cloud. 

It’s expected to be chilly in places with some grass frost, as temperatures drop as low as 1 degree. 

Met Éireann says it will be a fresh start to tomorrow with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

Some showery outbreaks of rain are expected to develop, mainly through the north and south of the country. 

Overall, there will be a lot of dry weather and it will feel mild in the afternoon with sunshine across the midlands and west. 

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 13 and 17 degrees. 

Hayley Halpin
