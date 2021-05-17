Risk of spot flooding as thunderstorm warning in place for five counties

A THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for five counties.

The weather warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork and Waterford. It kicked in at 3.43pm and will remain in place until 6pm.

Met Éireann has warned there will be scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening, bringing some heavy downpours with a risk of spot flooding and hail.

Tonight is forecast to be dry in many areas with long clear spells, however.

Scattered showers will spread from the west overnight, mostly affecting Munster. Elsewhere is expected to hold dry.

Temperatures will drop to as low as 2 degrees tonight.

Tomorrow morning is expected to be dry with sunny spells for the most part, but scattered showers will affect the south and west.

Further scattered showers will develop throughout the afternoon, heaviest in Leinster with the risk of thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, outbreaks of rain or drizzle are forecast to hit the northern half of the country for most of the day.

There will be scattered showers early in the day further south, becoming largely dry during the afternoon and evening with sunny spells developing.