#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for entire country today

It will remain in place until 7pm.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 9:00 AM
29 minutes ago 5,584 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5515090
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A YELLOW THUNDERSTORM warning is in place until this evening for the entire country. 

Met Éireann is forecasting thunderstorms with the risk of hail leading to a danger of localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

It is advising that there may be disruption to travel plans as a result, with the warning in place throughout the day until 7pm. 

Conditions are expected to remain blustery into the night alongside showery outbreaks of rain continuing heaviest to the north of the country.

Munster and south Leinster are expected to have the best of the drier conditions and clear spells. 

The temperature is expected to range between 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

The best of the drier conditions and clear spells will be in Munster and south Leinster.

Temperatures will slide to around 11 to 14 degrees while moderate to fresh westerly winds are forecast, turning strong at times over the south of the country.

Munster and south Leinster will receive the best weather on Friday too where showers will be less common throughout the day and sunny spells will be in store, with temperatures reaching 15 to 19 degrees.

The north and west will be faced with thundery showers and longer spells of rain and a risk of spot flooding throughout Friday. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The unsettled showery conditions are expected to continue over the weekend and, while early next week looks a little tamer, the unsettled conditions will return by the middle of next week.

Saturday is likely to be breezy with widespread showers in the east and north. A risk of spot flooding will remain due to isolated thunderstorms.

The southwest may see brighter conditions with just isolated showers while Saturday night will see showers mostly confined to Ulster and western counties into Sunday. 

Showers will be heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country on Sunday ahead of next week.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie