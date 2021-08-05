Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for entire country today

A YELLOW THUNDERSTORM warning is in place until this evening for the entire country.

Met Éireann is forecasting thunderstorms with the risk of hail leading to a danger of localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

It is advising that there may be disruption to travel plans as a result, with the warning in place throughout the day until 7pm.

Conditions are expected to remain blustery into the night alongside showery outbreaks of rain continuing heaviest to the north of the country.

Munster and south Leinster are expected to have the best of the drier conditions and clear spells.

The temperature is expected to range between 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Munster and south Leinster will receive the best weather on Friday too where showers will be less common throughout the day and sunny spells will be in store, with temperatures reaching 15 to 19 degrees.

The north and west will be faced with thundery showers and longer spells of rain and a risk of spot flooding throughout Friday.

The unsettled showery conditions are expected to continue over the weekend and, while early next week looks a little tamer, the unsettled conditions will return by the middle of next week.

Saturday is likely to be breezy with widespread showers in the east and north. A risk of spot flooding will remain due to isolated thunderstorms.

The southwest may see brighter conditions with just isolated showers while Saturday night will see showers mostly confined to Ulster and western counties into Sunday.

Showers will be heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country on Sunday ahead of next week.