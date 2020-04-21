This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tidy Towns competition cancelled due to the Covid-19 emergency

The competition has been running since 1958.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 5:56 PM
56 minutes ago 2,671 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080336
Glaslough in Co Monaghan was the winner of the 2019 competition.
Image: Tidy Towns, Twitter
Glaslough in Co Monaghan was the winner of the 2019 competition.
Glaslough in Co Monaghan was the winner of the 2019 competition.
Image: Tidy Towns, Twitter

THE ANNUAL TIDY Towns competition has become the latest casualty of Covid-19, as this year’s competition will not go ahead as planned.

The competition was due to be launched towards the end of March but was deferred by almost a month as the public health crisis escalated. 

It has emerged this afternoon that the event will not go ahead as planned this year.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring said it is not possible at this time for communities to work on Tidy Towns projects. 

“I know that many TidyTowns Committees have been wondering if the competition will proceed this year and I believe it is important to provide certainty to all of the Committees around the country at this stage,” he said.  

“For me, the health and welfare of the volunteers on the TidyTowns Committees is paramount. Given the current restrictions around public gatherings, travel, and adherence to social distancing, it would not be appropriate to ask voluntary groups to work on TidyTowns projects in their communities at this time.

“I have therefore decided that the TidyTowns competition will not go ahead this year.”

Ring said his department will examine other ways involving social media to encourage the spirit of the Tidy Towns ethos. 

The competition, which recognises the work of local communities under a number of categories, has been running since 1958. 

Last year, Glaslough in Co Monaghan was announced as the overall 2019 winner of the competition in which there were 918 entries. The Monaghan town also won the top prize in 1978.

The announcement comes as the Government also announced that licenced events of more than 5,000 people, such as concerts and festivals, will not go be allowed to go ahead until September at the earliest. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie