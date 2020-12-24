Funding of €1 million to help Tidy Towns groups prepare for 2021 competition

Last year the town of Glaslough in Co Monaghan was named Ireland's Tidiest Town.

MINISTER FOR RURAL and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has announced funding of €1 million to help Tidy Towns groups across the country prepare for next year’s competition.

The allocation will provide up to €1,000 for every eligible group. The funding is in addition to the €1.4 million allocated to these groups at the end of last year.

The department said Tidy Towns groups have continued to keep their communities in excellent condition, despite the cancellation of the formal competition this year due to the pandemic.

“This year, more than ever, we have seen and appreciated the huge contribution the Tidy Towns groups make to our communities. Many of them re-mobilised their efforts to be part of the volunteer response under the Community Call initiative, helping vulnerable and isolated people to cope with the impact of Covid-19,” the minister said today.

For next year’s competition, in particular, I am encouraging groups availing of the funding to think about projects based around their green spaces and parks, and also projects that are sensitive to our biodiversity and promote sustainable living.

She said she hoped the funding can also be used to further initiatives such as local community gardens and allotments.

In total, there are 987 eligible TidyTowns groups registered across the country. All eligible groups will be contacted in the coming weeks with details of how to apply for the extra funding.