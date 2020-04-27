President Higgins pays tribute to Tiede Herrema - the businessman kidnapped by the IRA in 1975 - who has died aged 99

Elizabeth Herrema with her husband Tiede at a press conference in Dublin after his release by kidnappers.

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has today paid tribute to Dr Tiede Herrema, who has died aged 99.

Dutch businessman Herrema was on his way to work at the Ferenka factory in Ballyvarra, Co Limerick on 3 October 1975 when he was kidnapped by the IRA.

He had been taken captive by Provisional IRA members Marion Coyle and Eddie Gallagher who planned to demand the release of three republican prisoners who had been imprisoned in Limerick.

Herrema was held captive for 36 days. This included an 18-day period when he and his captors were under siege at a council house in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

The siege eventually came to an end when his captors gave themselves up.

Herrema went on to become a notable figure following the incident, mostly due to the attitude he held about his kidnappers.

Following his release, Herrema expressed no grievances, saying: “I see them as children with a lot of problems. If they were my own children I would do my utmost to help them.”

The Dutchman and his wife Elizabeth were made honorary citizens of Ireland after their ordeal, and made regular trips back here after returning to live in the Netherlands. The pair have both sadly passed away this month.

President Higgins said: “It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the death earlier today of Dr Tiede Herrema, so soon after the death of his beloved wife Elisabeth.

“I had the privilege of meeting Tiede and Elisabeth on many occasions, including at Áras an Uachtaráin during their regular trips to Ireland.