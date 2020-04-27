This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 April, 2020
President Higgins pays tribute to Tiede Herrema - the businessman kidnapped by the IRA in 1975 - who has died aged 99

The president said Herrema and his wife Elizabeth “will be missed and fondly remembered by their many friends in Ireland”.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Apr 2020, 5:26 PM
53 minutes ago 7,718 Views 16 Comments
Elizabeth Herrema with her husband Tiede at a press conference in Dublin after his release by kidnappers.
Image: PA Images
Elizabeth Herrema with her husband Tiede at a press conference in Dublin after his release by kidnappers.
PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has today paid tribute to Dr Tiede Herrema, who has died aged 99.

Dutch businessman Herrema was on his way to work at the Ferenka factory in Ballyvarra, Co Limerick on 3 October 1975 when he was kidnapped by the IRA.

He had been taken captive by Provisional IRA members Marion Coyle and Eddie Gallagher who planned to demand the release of three republican prisoners who had been imprisoned in Limerick.

Herrema was held captive for 36 days. This included an 18-day period when he and his captors were under siege at a council house in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

The siege eventually came to an end when his captors gave themselves up.

Herrema went on to become a notable figure following the incident, mostly due to the attitude he held about his kidnappers.

Following his release, Herrema expressed no grievances, saying: “I see them as children with a lot of problems. If they were my own children I would do my utmost to help them.”

The Dutchman and his wife Elizabeth were made honorary citizens of Ireland after their ordeal, and made regular trips back here after returning to live in the Netherlands. The pair have both sadly passed away this month. 

President Higgins said: “It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the death earlier today of Dr Tiede Herrema, so soon after the death of his beloved wife Elisabeth.

“I had the privilege of meeting Tiede and Elisabeth on many occasions, including at Áras an Uachtaráin during their regular trips to Ireland.

Dr Herrema, who had endured such a traumatic kidnapping, harboured no bitterness towards his abductors and had maintained a very strong bond with Ireland. Both he and Elizabeth accepted honorary Irish citizenship. They will be missed, and fondly remembered by their many friends in Ireland.  
About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

