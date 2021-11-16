The Remote: Joe Exotic is back in Tiger King 2, I May Destroy You and I'm a Celeb returns

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something to be locked down for

Tiger King: 2, the inevitable official sequel to is here. The documentary about jailed Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic was a mammoth hit for Netflix when the world locked down in the spring of 2020.

Joe failed to get the much-mooted pardon from Donald Trump before the former US President left office, so he’ll have to make do with becoming famous all over again.

Carole Baskin, the woman Joe was jailed for plotting to kill, is apparently suing to try and have interviews she did removed from this new follow up.

It’s the tawdriest of tawdry stuff and no one is likely to be a winner except Netflix. Just in time for a a new lockdown though, eh?

When’s it on? Streaming from tomorrow on Netflix

Something you may have missed

Last year’s award-winning BBC/HBO drama I May Destroy You comes to Irish terrestrial TV if you haven’t caught it before.

The provocative series from writer and star and Michaela Coel follows London novelist Arabella as she attempts to deal with being drugged and sexually assault on a night out.

The 12-parter touches on issues of consent across various characters with Arabella as Arabella plots revenge on her attacker when she comes to terms with what happened.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 10.30pm on RTÉ Two

Something environmental

Dublin may be home to some 1.5 million people but it main access point to the oceans is also home to a diverse ecosystem.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Dublin Bay was designated as a UNESCO Biosphere in 2015 and TG4′s An Cuan looks at the wonderland on shore and out at sea and why it needs to be protected.

The four-part series started with spring last week and is narrated by Eoin Warner.

When’s it on? Wednesdays at 9.30pm and on the TG4 player

Something that will be trending

Source: ITV

You only really know it’s getting close to that magical time of year when quasi-celebrities are being forced to eat lamb testicals when covered in slime.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back for its 2st series on ITV this weekend. Much like last year when Covid interevened, the celebs will not be in the Australian jungle but will again be in the relatively cooler conditions of Wales.

There had been rumours that our own Roy Keane may be taking part but that appears to have been a bit of unsubstantiated hype. You’ll have to make do with Richard Madeley.

When’s it on? Sunday at 9pm on Virgin Media One