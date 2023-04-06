Strong start for Lowry as Tiger toils at the Masters

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
SHANE LOWRY MADE an excellent start at the 87th Masters on Thursday, shooting an opening round 68 to finish on four-under for the day.
Lowry carded five birdies and just one bogey – on the par four 11th – to put him himself in a strong position at Augusta.
Seamus Power finished on one-over par after shooting a 73 which included three birdies, one eagle, two bogeys and two double-bogeys, while Belfast amateur Matthew McClean briefly led the tournament before ending with a 77.
Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Spain’s Jon Rahm shared the early clubhouse lead after taking advantages of easier-than-usual conditions at Augusta National to card seven-under par rounds of 65.
Rain in recent days has softened the course, making the often rapid and challenging greens much more benign, and the Europeans put themselves in a strong position with a two-stroke lead over American Cameron Young.
Lowry, American Xander Shauffele and Australian Adam Scott were all three strokes behind the leading pair after shooting 68.
Five times Masters champion Tiger Woods looks more likely to be fighting to avoid the cut than for the title after he shot a two-over par 74 in a round that included five bogeys.
Hovland, who was playing in the same group as Woods and Shauffele, got off to a flying start with an eagle on the par-5 second hole, where he followed up a brilliant iron shot with a 25-foot putt.
Further birdies came on the ninth, 11th and 13th holes but the Norwegian was less tidy in the final five holes, finding himself in trouble on the par-5 15th, where he went far to the left but he was able to scramble to make par as he ensured he finished bogey free.
“I would have taken that. That was pretty fun. My game’s been feeling good,” he said. “But to shoot a 65 bogey-free out here, some things have to go your way. It’s not like you can just step up and have that handed to you. So I definitely had some things go my way today but also hit a lot of great shots.”
Rahm’s score was even more impressive given that he started with a double bogey on the first hole after four-putting.
But the world number three quickly made amends with successive birdies and an eagle on the par-5 eighth, where his 249-yard iron shot landed four feet from the pin, meant he reached the turn on three-under.
An excellent back-nine left the Spaniard with a share of the early clubhouse lead and in the strongest position of the pre-tournament favorites.
Woods made three bogeys in his opening seven holes but he recovered slightly with a birdie on the par-5 eighth, where he almost chipped in for an eagle.
After a bogey on the 11th, Woods again bounced back with birdies on the 15th and 16th before his efforts were a little undone by a bogey on the 18th where he found himself in sand trouble.
“I felt like I drove it good,” said Woods, “I just didn’t do the job I need to do to get the ball close. Today was the opportune time to get the ball — get the round under par, and I didn’t do that today.
“Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it.”
World number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler was two-under par through 11 holes and second-ranked Rory McIlroy was even-par through 10 despite a double bogey on the par-4 seventh.
The action got under way after former winners Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson provided the traditional ceremonial launch to the year’s first major tournament.
Rain and wind is forecast for late Friday through Saturday, which could have a big impact on both the schedule and the chances for those caught on the course at the wrong time.
American Kevin Na withdrew due to illness after playing the first nine holes at 4-over par 40 at Augusta National.
The 39-year-old South Korean-born American was is of 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf who qualified for the Masters.
Also pulling out was American Will Zalatoris with an unspecified injury.
You can find the full leaderboard here.
Updated at 8.25pm and at 10pm. Additional reporting by Ciarán Kennedy
Written by AFP and posted on the42.ie
