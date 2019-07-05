This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 July, 2019
Tigers maul circus trainer to death in Italy

Ettore Weber (61) was a well-known circus tiger trainer.

By AFP Friday 5 Jul 2019, 8:07 PM
59 minutes ago 4,874 Views 22 Comments
File Photo
Image: DPA/PA Images
File Photo
File Photo
Image: DPA/PA Images

FOUR TIGERS AT a circus in southern Italy attacked and killed their veteran trainer during rehearsals yesterday evening, Italian media reported today. 

One tiger attacked Ettore Weber (61) yesterday under the big top in Triggiano, in the popular southern tourist destination of Puglia, before three other tigers also attacked the trainer. 

The tigers then played with the body for several minutes before emergency services and staff could intervene, Italian media said.

Around 40 countries, including 20 in Europe, have at least partially banned the use of wild animals in circus performances.

Britain plans to enact such a ban from next year.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

COMMENTS (22)
