Tigers maul circus trainer to death in Italy

FOUR TIGERS AT a circus in southern Italy attacked and killed their veteran trainer during rehearsals yesterday evening, Italian media reported today.

One tiger attacked Ettore Weber (61) yesterday under the big top in Triggiano, in the popular southern tourist destination of Puglia, before three other tigers also attacked the trainer.

The tigers then played with the body for several minutes before emergency services and staff could intervene, Italian media said.

Around 40 countries, including 20 in Europe, have at least partially banned the use of wild animals in circus performances.

Britain plans to enact such a ban from next year.

