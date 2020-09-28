#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 28 September 2020
Advertisement

TikTok: US judge temporarily blocks ban on popular app

The order banning the app was due to take effect at midnight on Sunday.

By Press Association Monday 28 Sep 2020, 7:09 AM
1 hour ago 3,901 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5216408
A more comprehensive ban on TikTok remains scheduled for November.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A more comprehensive ban on TikTok remains scheduled for November.
A more comprehensive ban on TikTok remains scheduled for November.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A US JUDGE has temporarily blocked an order which would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from smartphone app stores in the country.

The order, from the administration of Donald Trump, was due to take effect at 11.59pm on Sunday.

A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election.

The judge, Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, did not agree to postpone the later ban.

The ruling followed an emergency hearing yesterday morning in which lawyers for TikTok argued that the administration’s app store ban would infringe on the company’s First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump declared that TikTok was a threat to national security and that it must either sell its US operations to US companies or be barred from the country.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is scrambling to firm up a deal tentatively struck a week ago in which it would partner with Oracle, a huge database-software company, and Walmart in an effort to win the blessing of both the Chinese and American governments.

In the meantime, it is fighting to keep the app available in the US.

Judge Nichols did not explain his reasoning publicly, instead filing his judicial opinion under seal.

Initially, both the US government’s brief in the case and the entire Sunday morning hearing were also due to be sealed, although the court later relented.

Related Read

06.08.20 'Hundreds of new jobs' to be created in Ireland as TikTok announces plans for European Data Centre

In arguments to Judge Nichols, TikTok lawyer John Hall said that TikTok is more than an app, since it functions as a “modern day version of a town square”.

“If that prohibition goes into effect at midnight, the consequences immediately are grave”, Hall said.

“It would be no different than the government locking the doors to a public forum, roping off that town square”, he added, saying this was a time when a free exchange of ideas is necessary heading into a polarised election.

TikTok lawyers also argued that a ban on the app would affect the ability of tens of thousands of potential viewers and content creators to express themselves every month and would also hurt its ability to hire new talent.

In addition, Hall argued that a ban would prevent existing users from automatically receiving security updates, eroding national security.

Justice Department lawyer Daniel Schwei said Chinese companies are not purely private and are subject to intrusive laws compelling their cooperation with intelligence agencies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Justice Department has also argued that economic regulations of this nature generally are not subject to First Amendment scrutiny.

“This is the most immediate national security threat,” said Schwei.

“It is a threat today. It is a risk today and therefore it deserves to be addressed today even while other things are ongoing and playing out.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie