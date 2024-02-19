Advertisement
TikTok app on phone. Alamy Stock Photo
Irish jobs at risk as TikTok is to cut hundreds jobs globally

A number of the redundancies will hit staff at the company’s Dublin headquarters.
54 minutes ago

TikTok IS TO cut several hundred jobs globally, with a proportion of the redundancies affecting staff at its headquarters in Dublin, the PA news agency understands.

The total number of redundancies there will be in Ireland as part of the global restructuring is unclear as the redundancy process must go through the required consultation process.

There are around 3,000 staff working for TikTok in Ireland currently.

A TikTok spokesperson said: “As we continue to deliver on our unwavering commitment to safeguard the TikTok community, we’re undertaking a redesign of our Training and Quality team that will enable us to further enhance our quality assurance processes.

“Our priority is supporting affected employees through this transition to minimise the impact of the changes.

“Ireland remains a hugely important base for us, and we’re continuing to hire for roles across our business here.”

TikTok’s Dublin offices were moved to The Sorting Office at the Docklands in December.

Press Association
