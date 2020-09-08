This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TikTok working to remove suicide video clips

The video-sharing app has said it will ban users that repeatedly try to share the footage on its platform.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 6:20 PM
TIKTOK SAYS IT is working to remove videos of a man taking his own life and is banning users who try to share the clip on the platform.

The footage was originally live-streamed on Facebook but has since circulated on other social media platforms.

The video-sharing app said it was using human reviewers as well as automated systems to detect and block the clip from being shared.

“On Sunday night, clips of a suicide that had originally been live-streamed on Facebook circulated on other platforms, including TikTok,” a TikTok spokesperson said.

“Our systems, together with our moderation teams, have been detecting and blocking these clips for violating our policies against content that displays, praises, glorifies, or promotes suicide.

“We are banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips, and we appreciate our community members who’ve reported content and warned others against watching, engaging, or sharing such videos on any platform out of respect for the person and their family.

“If anyone in our community is struggling with thoughts of suicide or concerned about someone who is, we encourage them to seek support, and we provide access to hotlines directly from our app and in our Safety Centre.”

Facebook confirmed it was aware of the footage and had been blocking further attempts to share it since.

“We removed the original video from Facebook last month on the day it was streamed and have used automation technology to remove copies and uploads since that time,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

The incident comes amid ongoing concerns about social media platforms and their handling of content linked to suicide and self-harm, with many raising concerns about the damage such content can cause, in particular, to younger users.

Fears about the impact of social media on vulnerable people come amid suicides such as that of 14-year-old schoolgirl Molly Russell in 2017, who was found to have viewed harmful content online.

Molly’s father Ian, who now campaigns for online safety, has previously said the “pushy algorithms” of social media “helped kill my daughter”.

Need help? Support is available:

  • Aware – 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Samaritans – 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)
  • Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

Press Association

