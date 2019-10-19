This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Timmy Dooley says fellow Fianna Fáil TD voted for him while he was absent from the Dáil

The Clare TD was absent from his assigned seat when six votes were cast in his name on Thursday.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 2:47 PM
50 minutes ago 7,305 Views 28 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FIANNA FÁIL TD Timmy Dooley has said a fellow party member cast a number of votes for him while he was absent from the Dáil chamber on Thursday. 

Dooley, the party’s communications spokesperson, said Limerick TD Niall Collins pushed his voting button on his behalf as he believed Dooley was still in the chamber. 

The Irish Independent reported this morning that video footage shows Dooley absent from his assigned seat when six votes were made in his name.  

Speaking to Clare FM this afternoon, Dooley explained that after the voting bell sounded he left to take a phone call, during that time Collins voted on his behalf. 

“I understand from my colleague Niall Collins, who was sitting beside my seat, that he pressed my voting button under the mistaken belief that I was at the back of the chamber on the phone,” Dooley said. 

The Fianna Fáil frontbencher said once he was made aware of the situation today, he contacted the Ceann Comhairle in an attempt to correct the Dáil record. 

I’ll wait to hear back from the Ceann Comhairle. I contacted him this morning and spoke with him and I have explained the situation, how the misunderstanding arose and to see if the record can be corrected.

Criticising Dooley, Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said voting on legislation is one of the most important jobs a TD has. 

“Voting in the Dáil is very straightforward, as we are all assigned a seat from which we vote. The notion that any TD could be recorded as voting while absent from the chamber is very worrying,” he said. 

Dooley said the whole thing is a “misunderstanding” and as there were wide margins in the results his votes wouldn’t have swayed them. 

“There’s no material impact, but look, there was a misunderstanding and the record needs to be corrected,” he said. 

A Fianna Fáil spokesman told TheJournal.ie the party would not be commenting at the moment. 

Deputy Collins has also been contacted for comment. 

