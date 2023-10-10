Advertisement

Tuesday 10 October 2023 Dublin: 19°C
Tina Satchwell
# Cork
Tina Satchwell: Man (50s) arrested on suspicion of murder of woman missing since 2017
The 45-year-old woman has been missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork since 20 March 2017.
23.2k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murdering Tina Satchwell, who went missing from her home in Co Cork six years ago.

Gardaí have said this evening that the investigation has been “upgraded to murder”, and that investigators have sealed off a residence on Grattan Street in Youghal, Co. Cork for technical examination.

The 45 year old has been missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork since 20 March 2017.

A garda spokesperson said in a statement: “This afternoon, 10th October 2023, a male (50s) has been arrested on suspicion of murder and detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Cork County.”

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of Tina Satchwell, gardaí added.

The garda spokesperson said they continue to appeal for any person who may have information relevant to the investigation to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.

