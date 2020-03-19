This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 19 March, 2020
Tomorrow marks three years since missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell was last seen

Gardaí today made a renewed appeal for information about the missing woman.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 4:16 PM
59 minutes ago 4,621 Views 8 Comments
Tina Satchwell
Image: Garda Press Office
Tina Satchwell
Tina Satchwell
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN MIDLETON have renewed their appeal for information that will help trace the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell, who went missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal in Cork.

Tomorrow marks three years to the day since she was last seen on Monday 20 March 2017.

Gardaí have viewed over 100 hours of CCTV and taken in excess of 170 statements as part of their probe to find the missing 47-year-old woman.

To date, the investigation has also resulted in over 370 separate lines of enquiry being conducted, including liaison with colleagues internationally and engagement with Interpol.

Gardaí and the Defence Forces have conducted searches in the Youghal area and at Mitchel’s Wood, Bridgetown, Castlemartyr, in connection with the investigation.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and a peer review is being conducted into the investigation.

Speaking at Midleton Garda Station, Superintendent Adrian Gamble said: “An Garda Síochána are firmly of the belief that credible information exists in the East Cork community that can assist our missing person investigation. 
 
“The team and I continue to actively investigate the disappearance of Tina Satchwell in March, 2017, and I appeal for anyone who has further information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to contact  Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.  Any information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”

Tina is described as being 5’7″, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

