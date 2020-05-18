Member of the public finds 1,300 packaged bullets in Tipperary

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after 1,300 bullets were found wrapped in plastic in Co Tipperary.

The find was made by a member of the public on Saturday when they found the package containing the bullets in Bishop’s Wood, Dundrum, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí were called to the scene and a full technical examination was carried out but no other discoveries were made. Gardaí say they believe the ammunition was there for some time.

The wrapped package was removed to Tipperary Town Garda Station where it was photographed and examined. Three smaller packages were discovered containing what gardaí say were different calibres of bullets.

The 1,300 bullets will now be sent for ballistic analysis. No arrests have been made over the find.