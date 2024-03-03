Man charged after man dies from injuries following assault in Tipperary

A MAN HAS been charged after another man died from his his injuries following an assault in Tipperary.

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man that occurred at a premises in Dundrum, Co Tipperary.

The man (60s) was taken to Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday this week to be treated for his injuries. He has since died. A post-mortem will be carried out today by the State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Advertisement

The scene of this incident is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested following the assault and detained at a Garda station in South Tipperary under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Newcastle West District Court at 2pm this afternoon, Sunday 3rd March 2024.

Investigations are ongoing.