Both men have been detained for questioning, gardaí confirmed last night. Alamy Stock Photo
Investigation

Two men arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into fatal Tipperary assault

Gardaí are examining what happened in the early hours of 27 December when a man’s body was found at a house in Kilross.
0
4.3k
1 hour ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a man in his 30s in Tipperary over Christmas.

In the early hours of 27 December, a man’s body was found at a house in Ballycrana, Kilross in the southwest of the county.

A man in his 20s was later arrested and has since been charged.

Gardaí said last night that they have now arrested two further men, both aged in their 30s, in the Dublin area part of the investigation.

“Both are currently detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in Co Tipperary,” a garda statement said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
