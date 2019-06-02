This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 2 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) killed and two others injured after 4x4 crashes in Tipperary

The incident happened early this morning.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 11:04 AM
1 hour ago 8,325 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4665411
The road to Dundrum near to where the crash occurred.
Image: Google Maps
The road to Dundrum near to where the crash occurred.
The road to Dundrum near to where the crash occurred.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man died and two others were injured in a single road crash in Tipperary early this morning. 

At about 5.30am gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Dudrum to Thurles road, about 1km from Dundrum. 

Three young men – understood to be aged in their 20s – were injured when the 4×4 they were travelling in left the road. 

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were removed by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Garda forensic collision investigators and officers are currently examining the crash site. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local coroner is due to be notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them, in particular anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie