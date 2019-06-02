Man (20s) killed and two others injured after 4x4 crashes in Tipperary

The road to Dundrum near to where the crash occurred.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man died and two others were injured in a single road crash in Tipperary early this morning.

At about 5.30am gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Dudrum to Thurles road, about 1km from Dundrum.

Three young men – understood to be aged in their 20s – were injured when the 4×4 they were travelling in left the road.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were removed by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Garda forensic collision investigators and officers are currently examining the crash site. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local coroner is due to be notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them, in particular anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.