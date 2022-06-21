Post mortem on bodies of elderly man and woman found in Tipperary to take place today

A POST MORTEM examination on the bodies of two elderly people found dead in Tipperary yesterday is expected to take place today.

The two bodies were found on Monday afternoon in a home in Cloneen.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances following the discovery.

The scene remains preserved and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place later this evening. The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Early indications suggest that both bodies were undiscovered for some time.