Tipperary fire three goals but Limerick triumph after dominant second-half display

Limerick 0-26

Tipperary 3-16

THE SCOREBOARD HINTED at a tight and tense clash that was decided by a narrow margin on a perishingly cold Saturday night in Cork.

The truth was this Division 1 National Hurling League game boiled down to another expression of Limerick’s second-half superiority. Jason Forde, Patrick Bonner Maher and Jake Morris all buried shots to the net for Tipperary past goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, but the champions were full value for maintaining their unbeaten Division 1 hurling league record.

