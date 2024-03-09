Advertisement
Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty and Tipperary's Conor Bowe. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Hurling League

Tipperary fire three goals but Limerick triumph after dominant second-half display

Tipp had been in front 1-7 to 0-9 at the break.
0
1.4k
45 minutes ago
The 42

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Limerick 0-26

Tipperary 3-16

THE SCOREBOARD HINTED at a tight and tense clash that was decided by a narrow margin on a perishingly cold Saturday night in Cork.

The truth was this Division 1 National Hurling League game boiled down to another expression of Limerick’s second-half superiority. Jason Forde, Patrick Bonner Maher and Jake Morris all buried shots to the net for Tipperary past goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, but the champions were full value for maintaining their unbeaten Division 1 hurling league record.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.

 

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     