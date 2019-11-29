This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A pitiful state': Man fined €800 after dog and puppies found underweight and infested with fleas

All of the dogs made full recoveries.

By Adam Daly Friday 29 Nov 2019, 11:24 AM
43 minutes ago 2,553 Views 8 Comments
pjimage Source: ISPCA

A TIPPERARY MAN has been fined €800 and ordered to pay €1000 in costs over failing to safeguard the health and welfare of a Staffordshire bull terrier and her six puppies in October 2018.

The case arose after an ISPCA inspector visited the property of Desmond Renehan in response to a report made to the charity’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline.

ISPCA Inspector Alice Lacey found Minnie and her six puppies living in a shelter which was a “very small, dirty, smelly” concrete shed.

“Minnie was in extremely poor body condition with ribs and hip bones protruding. She also had a pressure sore on her hind left leg and seemed unsteady on her feet. Her puppies showed signs of a heavy worm burden due to extremely distended bellies,” according to the ISPCA. 

The dog and her puppies were initially seized and taken for veterinary assessment.

Upon assessment, Minnie weighed in at 20.7 kilograms, while the breed weight standard is 25-30 kilos.

She also had a heavy flea infestation and multiple abrasions on her dry skin. The puppies also had evidence of a heavy parasite burden and flea infestation.

tipperary-man-convicted-under-the-animal-health-and-welfare-act Source: ISPCA

tipperary-man-convicted-under-the-animal-health-and-welfare-act Source: ISPCA

Inspector Lacey said Minnie had no problem gaining weight after a few weeks in the care of the ISPCA.

“She was extremely malnourished and was in a pitiful state when she came into the care of the ISPCA. After a couple of weeks of care, she had no trouble gaining weight. In fact, she gained seven kilos in just four weeks.

On sentencing, Judge Elizabeth McGrath said she was not satisfied Renehan had taken enough responsibility for his dogs. 

“If you come before me again, I will be making a disqualification order. Those animals are your friends – look after them,” Judge McGrath said. 

Renehan was convicted of two offences in court yesterday under section 11 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. He had pleaded guilty to the charges at a previous court sitting but the matter was adjourned by Judge McGrath pending the submission of veterinary reports on a further two dogs that Renehan had in his possession.

