Man shot in arm during football match in Tipperary, Gardaí investigating

A MAN SUFFERED A gunshot wound to his arm during a football match in Rear Cross, Co Tipperary last night.

Just after 9pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a sports venue where an adult man taking part in a soccer match under floodlights had been shot in the arm.

He was treated at the scene by emergency service personnel, and was later brought to University Hospital Limerick. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The scene is being preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses with information related to the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “They are particularly appealing to individuals who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”