Tipperary mushroom company concerned at level of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases among staff

OWNERS OF A mushroom factory in Tipperary, which suspended its operations last week due to a number of positive Covid-19 results among staff, have said they are concerned at the level of asymptomatic cases identified after blanket testing over the weekend.

Walsh Mushrooms in Golden said on Friday that one staff member had tested positive with the coronavirus before other close contacts also tested positive. Operations were suspended and blanket testing of all available staff was completed over the weekend.

Today the company said it is waiting for an update on the results from the HSE. RTÉ reports 29 of the company’s 170 staff have so far tested positive.

“All staff will be retested according to HSE advice on day 7 and day 14,” it said in a statement.

“The level of asymptomatic positive results is a concern for the business. As a business, we have stringent measures in place to control Covid-19 since March and we have had no incidence of Covid-19 up to this point. We are working with the HSE and all relevant authorities, assisting them in contact tracing and testing of all staff.”

The company said it will use the opportunity while the plant is closed to deep clean it and review all the control measures in place.

“Essential maintenance will continue at the facility. The safety, wellbeing and protection of our employees, their families and the local community is our number one priority.”

