Man killed in road crash in Tipperary

A MAN HAS been killed in a road crash in Co Tipperary.

The collision between the deceased man’s car and a truck occurred on the N24 at Ballingarrane, Cahir, Co Tipperary at about 8pm yesterday.

The man in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Gardaí this morning said the road at the scene of the crash remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by garda forensic collision investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052 6177640.