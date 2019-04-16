This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man killed in road crash in Tipperary

The driver of a truck that was involved in the crash was not injured.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 7,324 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4593678
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been killed in a road crash in Co Tipperary.

The collision between the deceased man’s car and a truck occurred on the N24 at Ballingarrane, Cahir, Co Tipperary at about 8pm yesterday.

The man in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Gardaí this morning said the road at the scene of the crash remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by garda forensic collision investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052 6177640.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie