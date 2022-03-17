#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 17 March 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí issue phone warning after spike in phone thefts in Dublin city centre

Gardaí have made several arrests.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,769 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5713153
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a warning urging people to exercise caution when socialising over the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend.

Officers said there have been a high number of detections and prosecutions following incidents of theft in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí conducted a search of two hotel rooms in north Dublin on Sunday and found six mobile phones were recovered, each one wrapped in tin foil to prevent tracking.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and has since been charged.

He appeared before Dublin District Court on Monday for the offence of handling stolen property.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear before Dublin District Court yesterday at 10.30am.

To date, two of the phones have been returned to their owners. Gardaí are continuing to conduct enquiries in an effort to locate the owners of the other phones.

During a separate investigation, Gardaí recovered two stolen mobile phones and a purse during patrols on Camden Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested when the items were found in his possession.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He has since been charged in relation to this investigation and was released on bail to appear before court on 6 April 2022.

The phones were successfully returned to their owners.

A garda spokesman said: “As St Patrick’s Day celebrations resume after two years of cancelled events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gardaí are aware of the high volume of people expected to join the festivities.
“Gardaí will continue to conduct high visibility and plain clothes patrols throughout Dublin city centre over the bank holiday weekend, keeping people safe.  Younger people in particular are urged to exercise caution while celebrating this weekend and to take measures to ensure personal safety.”
Gardaí issued the following safety advice for keeping your phone safe: 
  • Register your mobile phone with your service provider.
  • Take careful note of your unique 15 digit mobile phone International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. By pressing *#06# on your phone keypad the IMEI will appear on the screen.
  • Enable the PIN Security feature and keep your phone locked at all times.
  • When out and about, keep your mobile phone out of public view, be streetwise and always be aware of your surroundings.
  • If you are making or receiving a phone call in public, do so with your back to a wall and reduce the opportunity to be attacked from behind.
  • Never leave your mobile phone behind in an unattended vehicle.
  • If your mobile phone is lost or stolen, contact your mobile phone service provider immediately to suspend your service and prevent unauthorised calls being made and billed to you. Your provider will block your SIM card and IMEI number to prevent your phone from being used on the mobile network.
  • Report the loss or theft to An Garda Síochána, providing identification numbers for your SIM card and IMEI number. This information may assist in the recovery of your mobile phone.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie