Poll: Do you tip waiting staff?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE GOVERNMENT IS today bringing legislation through the Seanad which would effectively ban the hospitality industry from adding service charges unless the cash goes straight to the waiting staff.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the new Bill will prevent employers from using tips or gratuities to make up basic wages and to “introduce transparency about how tips and service charges are distributed”.
So, this morning we want to know: Do you tip waiting staff?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)