Paul McLoone leaves Today FM after 22 years in evening schedule shake up

TODAY FM HAS confirmed a shake up of its schedule with Paul McLoone departing the station after 22 years.

The Paul McLoone Show focused on specialist and alternative music with The Undertones singer set to present the final edition of show this evening.

Prior to having his own show, McLoone was a producer on Tom Dunne’s radio show Pet Sounds and was also a producer on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show.

McLoone’s slot will be filled by a rejigging that will see Ed Smith move his current show to the later time of 10pm and will also see Pamela Joyce brought into the evening schedule.

Joyce is currently filling in for Paula McSweeney on the Early Breakfast show but will become a fixture at the station with a 7pm-10pm show on Sunday to Thursday.

Joyce will also be familiar to listeners as a weekend presenter and as a frequent contributor to the Dermot & Dave show.

Today FM said in a statement this afternoon that The Pamela Joyce Show will be “all about the music, playing all the listener favourites, with the biggest hits of the day alongside favourites of the last 30 years”.

The show will begin this coming Sunday, with Early Breakfast having a temporary presenter until McSweeney returns from maternity leave later this summer.

Dreams really do come true ✨



I’m so over the moon the be doing a brand new @TodayFM show.



The body clock will take a while to adjust ⏰



Join me this Sunday from 7pm for the very first show 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Z5iDXQme1v — Pamela Joyce (@PeyonceJoyce) June 10, 2021

Today FM’s content director Phil Manzor said that Joyce “has a fantastic passion for radio and a strong affinity with Today FM”.

He also paid tribute to the departing McLoone:

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Paul McLoone for his tremendous contribution to Today FM, and we wish him all the very best for the future.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Something happens

The shake up to the Today FM schedule comes a week after Bauer Media formerly completed its takeover Communicorp Group, the owner of Today FM.

Yesterday, Today FM launched a new advert and new tagline: “It All Happens Here.”.

Bauer Media said that the slogan was created to “represent the broad content offering on Today FM”.

“Over the past year, radio has seen a resurgence with listeners telling us how important a role our presenters have played in their lockdown lives. Our audience come to us for escapism, for distraction and for conversation,” Today FM’s head of marketing Róisín Reilly said.