YOU HAVE LESS than 24 hours left to register to vote for the European and local elections on 7 June.

With just under three weeks to go until polling day and a large majority of people intending to cast a ballot, it’s best to check if you’re registered.

If you haven’t registered before, have recently moved address or registered once before but aren’t sure if you still are, you can check online at checktheregister.ie (or voter.ie if you’re in Dublin).

For those not yet registered, the process can now be completed online at the same site. You will need to provide your PPS number, date of birth and Eircode.

If you want to check that your details are up-to-date on the register you can do so here. You can also contact your local authority directly.

Once you’re registered to vote and you meet eligibility criteria – namely being resident in Ireland and aged 18 or older – a polling card will be posted to your address before polling day.

Grace McManus, a Policy Manager at the National Youth Council of Ireland has urged young people to register to vote ahead of the deadline.

“With significant elections on the horizon, young people are part of a cohort that could prove hugely influential. It’s important to ensure no young person misses the opportunity to participate,” McManus said.

You can watch this quick tutorial The Journal previously put together here before the March Referendums:

@thejournal_ie With referendums and elections in the horizon, the first deadline to vote on 8 March is soon approaching. Our reporter Muiris O’Cearbhaill details the steps you can take to make sure you’re correctly registered ahead of what some have dubbed a very busy year for democracies around the world. ♬ original sound - The Journal