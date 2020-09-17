Toddler being treated for serious injuries after collision between quad bike and scrambler in Dublin

A TODDLER IS being treated for serious injuries after a collision between a quad bike and a scrambler in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred at Croftwood Crescent, Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10 at approximately 7.20pm.

The toddler is believed to have been on the quad bike with an adult at the time of the collision.

She has been taken to Crumlin Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A 19-year-old male was taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee