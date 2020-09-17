#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 September 2020
Toddler being treated for serious injuries after collision between quad bike and scrambler in Dublin

The incident occurred at 7.20pm this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 8:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

A TODDLER IS being treated for serious injuries after a collision between a quad bike and a scrambler in Dublin this evening. 

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred at Croftwood Crescent, Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10 at approximately 7.20pm.

The toddler is believed to have been on the quad bike with an adult at the time of the collision. 

She has been taken to Crumlin Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. 

A 19-year-old male was taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

Cónal Thomas
