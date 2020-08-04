Toddler in critical condition after being found in water feature in Monaghan

A TODDLER IS in critical condition in hospital after being discovered in a water feature in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan yesterday.
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the incident which is being treated as a tragic accident.
The one-year-old girl was discovered in a water feature on a property at around 1pm yesterday.
She was air lifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
