Toddler in critical condition after being found in water feature in Monaghan

A TODDLER IS in critical condition in hospital after being discovered in a water feature in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the incident which is being treated as a tragic accident.

The one-year-old girl was discovered in a water feature on a property at around 1pm yesterday.

She was air lifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.