Two-year-old girl dies after being found with serious injuries at Cork apartment

The toddler was found in an apartment in the Elderwood complex.

The toddler was found in an apartment in the Elderwood complex.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a toddler, who was found in critical condition at an apartment in Cork this morning.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the Boreenmanna Road area of Cork city at around 5.18am.

The two-year-old girl was found with serious injuries and was taken to Cork University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí have established an incident room at Anglesea Street garda station.

A spokesperson said the results of a post-mortem, which is now being arranged with the State Pathologist, will determine the course of the investigation.

They said arrests have been made at this time.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.