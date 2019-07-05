This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two-year-old girl dies after being found with serious injuries at Cork apartment

Emergency services were called to a house in Cork city at around 5.18am this morning.

By Conor McCrave Friday 5 Jul 2019, 11:32 AM
4 hours ago 45,390 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4711397
The toddler was found in an apartment in the Elderwood complex.
Image: Google Maps
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a toddler, who was found in critical condition at an apartment in Cork this morning. 

Emergency services were called to an incident on the Boreenmanna Road area of Cork city at around 5.18am.

The two-year-old girl was found with serious injuries and was taken to Cork University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

Gardaí have established an incident room at Anglesea Street garda station.

A spokesperson said the results of a post-mortem, which is now being arranged with the State Pathologist, will determine the course of the investigation.

They said arrests have been made at this time.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

