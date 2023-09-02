Girl (3) who died following car accident in Laois to be laid to rest on Monday

A TODDLER WHO died after being hit by a car this week will be laid to rest on Monday.

Three-year-old Rosie McDonagh was struck by a car on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise on Wednesday afternoon.

Among those to pay tribute to Rosaleen were the O’Reilly family in Cashel who lost their son Tommy (3) in a car crash on Tuesday night in Cashel in County Tipperary and who will be buried following a funeral mass with his grandparents on Sunday.

In a moving post they said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Rosie’s parents and family as they mourn their beloved daughter/sister/granddaughter. May God give you strength to navigate your way through this horrific ordeal. Rosie has a friend in Heaven with our beautiful Tom.”

“We are heartbroken for you as we are ourselves as we mourn Tom and his grandparents and are also thinking of the Clonmel families. God Bless,” they added.

Rosaleen is survived by her parents Bernard and Victoria and siblings Bernie, Julia, Valerie, Priscilla and Jolene.

Her funeral mass will take place in SS Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise on Monday at 12 noon, with the burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery in Mountmellick.

Gardaí are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

In a statement they said: “Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise this afternoon between 12.45pm and 1.30pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”