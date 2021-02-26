#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 26 February 2021
Japan to end state of emergency over Covid-19 in some regions as rate of infection slows

Tokyo’s response to the virus is being closely watched around the world as doubts swirl over the postponed Tokyo Olympics

By AFP Friday 26 Feb 2021, 9:14 AM
23 minutes ago 897 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5366085
Image: Eugene Hoshiko/PA Images
Image: Eugene Hoshiko/PA Images

JAPAN WILL END a coronavirus state of emergency early in some regions as the pace of infection slows, reports said today, less than five months before the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The emergency measure – currently in force in 10 regions including Tokyo – is looser than the strict lockdowns seen elsewhere in the world, and primarily calls for bars and restaurants to close from 8pm.

It is due to end on 7 March, but the government will lift the measure this Sunday, just over a week early, in around six prefectures, the reports said.

The greater Tokyo area will stay under the measure as the pace of decline in new infections has slowed, the reports said.

Several prefectures have requested the state of emergency be lifted and the government will present a plan to do so before making a formal decision, top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

A formal announcement is expected later today with the measure ending Sunday.

Japan’s virus measures have been less strict than in other places, emphasising mask-wearing and ventilation over tough lockdowns.

Earlier this month, parliament passed a new law adding enforcement measures including fines for businesses that do not close early. The new law took effect 10 days later.

Despite the recent spike, Japan has seen a comparatively small Covid-19 outbreak, with just over 7,700 deaths.

Japan launched its coronavirus vaccination programme last week and has so far given first doses to around 22,000 healthcare workers.

Tokyo’s response to the virus is being closely watched around the world as doubts swirl over the postponed Tokyo Olympics, due to start July 23.

Organisers have outlined measures they say will keep the Games safe even without requiring participants to be vaccinated or quarantined on arrival.

 © AFP 2021

