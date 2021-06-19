#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 19 June 2021
Advertisement

Plans for six Tokyo sites to livestream Olympics scrapped

The sites will instead be offered as vaccination centres

By Press Association Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 11:26 AM
29 minutes ago 1,676 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5471656
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, inspects a vaccination centre at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office.
Image: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/PA
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, inspects a vaccination centre at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, inspects a vaccination centre at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office.
Image: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/PA

PLANS TO HAVE big screens showing the Olympics at six sites in Tokyo have been cancelled as worries grow about the coronavirus pandemic amid one of the slowest vaccine rollouts in the developed world.

“These are necessary measures to make the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics a success,” Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike told reporters after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Sites including Inokashira and Yoyogi parks as well as a university in Tokyo had planned to livestream the games which open on 23 July.

Koike said the sites will instead be offered as vaccination centres. Suga expressed understanding, she added.

Some medical experts have expressed concern about holding the games, with tens of thousands of athletes, officials and dignitaries entering the country.

Fans from abroad were banned several months ago and organisers are expected to announce on Monday whether some local fans will be allowed.

Related Reads

02.06.21 Irish Olympian Barr: 'There’s no point in worrying about what you can’t control'
23.05.21 The former footballer set to be one of Sligo's first Olympians

The recommendation from advisers headed by Dr Shigeru Omi, handed to the government and Tokyo organisers yesterday, said having no fans would be safer.

Only about 6% of people in Japan are fully vaccinated.

Companies, like car maker Toyota and technology conglomerate SoftBank, start inoculating workers and their families with the Moderna vaccine in a massive drive starting on Monday.

Japan relies totally on imports and the only other vaccine in use is Pfizer. Various public opinion polls show most Japanese are opposed to holding the games.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie