Freezing toll prices in 2023 will lead to greater hikes in 2024, transport committee to hear

FREEZING TOLL CHARGES for 2023 will force Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to impose even larger hikes in 2024, the Oireachtas Transport Committee will hear today.

TII Chief Executive Peter Walsh will appear before the committee today to defend the controversial increases to prices in nine toll stations.

In his opening statement, Walsh will tell committee members that TII receives approximately €200 million every year from the 10 national toll stations in Ireland – eight of which are operated by way of public-private partnership (PPP). The other two, on the M50 and the Port Tunnel, are operated by TII.

Walsh’s opening statement says: “This revenue is used to fund the asset renewal, operation and maintenance of the national road network. The 5,300km of national road network is essential to the economic and social life of the country.

“The network has an asset value of €31 billion (as assessed in 2019). The asset renewal, operation and maintenance of the network requires approximately €600m annually. The Department of Transport provides the balancing €400m from general taxation.

“This represents 2% of asset value and is barely adequate to maintain asset value.”

Walsh will tell the committee that revenue from the eight PPP toll stations is used to repay loans raised to fund the construction of the roads, as well as funding the operation and maintenance of motorways and dual carriageways.

He will also note that TII does not have the right to unilaterally change the way the toll rates for these eight PPP concessions are revised. “Any proposed change would have to be the subject of negotiation.

“Negotiations of this kind could take many months, if not years, to successfully conclude.”

Prices can’t rise more than the rate of inflation and all nine roads will increase their tolls by the “maximum” level possible, keeping up with the 8.9% inflation that occurred between August 2021 and 2022.

“In the event that a freezing of toll charges is agreed, the contractual entitlement to the index linking of toll charges would still exist. If inflation continues to rise, this will result in rebalancing of, and consequentially, larger increases to, toll charges in January 2024.”

“Any freezing of toll charges would also reduce the amount of money that TII receives under the revenue share mechanism of the PPP contracts.”

TII previously announced that they do not plan on changing tolls for the Port Tunnel but the M50′s tolls will rise by 20 or 30 cent depending on the vehicle category.

Tolls were multiplied by the 8.9% rate of inflation and then rounded to the nearest 10 cent.

A car on the M50 with a pre-registered tag will cost €2.30 from January, up from the current €2.10 charge.

The biggest change for drivers will be for those travelling the M50 in a car that hasn’t been registered, a current cost of €3.20 that will rise to €3.50.

Walsh will tell the committee that freezing M50 toll rates would lead to a reduction in revenue of approximately €13 million. “That reduction would have to be made up from general taxation as the costs of asset renewal, operation and maintenance of the national road network is subject to the cost increases caused by inflation.”