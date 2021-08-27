#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 27 August 2021
Advertisement

Tom Cruise’s BMW stolen in Birmingham while Mission: Impossible star was filming

The Hollywood A-lister was in the city filming the latest instalment in the blockbuster spy series.

By Press Association Friday 27 Aug 2021, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 8,880 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5533840
Tom Cruise posing for a photo with BTP officers at Birmingham New Street station
Image: British Transport Police/PA
Tom Cruise posing for a photo with BTP officers at Birmingham New Street station
Tom Cruise posing for a photo with BTP officers at Birmingham New Street station
Image: British Transport Police/PA

TOM CRUISE’S BMW was stolen while the Hollywood A-lister was filming in Birmingham.

The X7 had been used to ferry around the star, who has been in the British city recording scenes for the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible series.

The vehicle was taken in Church Street in the city centre from where it was parked outside the Grand Hotel, where Cruise has been staying, as first reported in The Sun.

The powerful SUV is thought to have been carrying some of the Top Gun star’s luggage and belongings, worth thousands of pounds, when it was taken.

The car was recovered “a short time later” in Smethwick about three miles away according to police, but the contents were reportedly missing.

The 59-year-old has been causing a stir in the Midlands all week, and has been seen wearing a dark suit and sunglasses in Birmingham’s Grand Central shopping centre, which had been transformed to look like a Abu Dhabi airport for filming.

Cruise could be seen recording scenes in front of a row of shops above New Street Station’s main concourse, where crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the film star.

British Transport Police in Birmingham also tweeted a picture of two officers with the masked movie star, with the message: “I promise you, this isn’t photoshopped.”

He was also pictured outside one of the city’s curry houses, last weekend. According to restaurant Asha’s Instagram page, he enjoyed his chicken tikka masala so much that he ordered the curry for a second time after he had finished his first serving.

2.61998322 Tom Cruise with Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell and director Chris McQuarrie posing for a photo with Muhammed Afzal, Lord Mayor of Birmingham, during a break from filming at Birmingham New Street station. Source: Lord Mayor of Birmingham/PA

The actor also posed for photos with a family in the village of Baginton, Warwickshire, after they gave his helicopter permission to land in their garden, following the temporary closure of nearby Coventry Airport.

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has been taking place around the UK.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In April, pictures emerged of a train track set up at a quarry in Derbyshire, said to be attached to the film. Cruise has also filmed action scenes on top of a moving mock steam locomotive in North Yorkshire.

He is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment of the blockbuster action film series.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 24).

“The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick.

“CCTV inquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie