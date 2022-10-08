Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 8 October 2022
Advertisement

Second man charged in connection with fatal assault in Tralee cemetery

Tom Dooley died following a row during the burial of a young woman at a funeral.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 7,004 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5887981
Tom Dooley
Tom Dooley
Tom Dooley

A SECOND MAN has been charged in connection with a fatal assault in Co Kerry earlier this week.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the fatal assault of Tom Dooley in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday.

The man is set to make an appearance at a special sitting of Kenmare District Court at 2pm today.

Gardaí have said that the local investigation team have been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Comments closed as the case is before the courts

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie