Second man charged in connection with fatal assault in Tralee cemetery

A SECOND MAN has been charged in connection with a fatal assault in Co Kerry earlier this week.
The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the fatal assault of Tom Dooley in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday.
The man is set to make an appearance at a special sitting of Kenmare District Court at 2pm today.
Gardaí have said that the local investigation team have been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
