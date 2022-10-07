Man charged and due before court in connection with death of Tom Dooley

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SET to bring a man to a Kerry court charged in connection with the death of Tom Dooley in Tralee.
Dooley died in a row during the burial of a young woman at a funeral in Tralee, County Kerry yesterday.
Detectives probing the stabbing arrested two men yesterday and they are being questioned in Tralee Garda Station.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that one of the men has been charged and is due before court.
“The man (30s) who was arrested in connection with a fatal assault which occurred in Tralee, Co.Kerry on Wednesday, 5th October 2022 has been charged.
“He will appear before Kenmare District Court this morning,” he said.
