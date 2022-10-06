Peacemaking video will form part of garda investigation into death of Tom Dooley

Thomas Dooley was killed in the incident at Rathass Cemetary.

Thomas Dooley was killed in the incident at Rathass Cemetary.

A VIDEO OF Tralee murder victim Tom Dooley before his killing, in which he sought to bring peace to a feud, is set to form part of the garda investigation.

Dooley was murdered during the burial of a young woman at a funeral in Tralee, County Kerry yesterday.

Detectives probing the stabbing arrested two men this morning and they are being questioned in Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí, sources told The Journal, believe that the murder is linked to an ongoing feud.

It is understood that gardaí were alerted to a significant fight that broke out in the cemetery where the stabbing happened.

On arrival they discovered Tom Dooley lying fatally wounded and a woman later identified as his wife also injured. Medics rushed them immediately to the nearby local hospital but Tom Dooley was pronounced dead a short time later.

It has emerged that Dooley and another man had recently appeared in a Facebook video which showed the men stating that the Dooley family would not participate in any violent feuding.

In this video Dooley can be heard repeatedly appealing for peace.

Advertisement

“I am only saying it once, and not to be said again, that the Dooleys have nothing to say to nobody (sic) and the Dooleys have nothing to do with this feud,” he said.

Tom Dooley, who was in his 40s, died in the apparent stabbing incident yesterday afternoon on the grounds of Rathass Cemetery in Tralee.

Dooley’s wife, a woman in her 40s, was also taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene yesterday and Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel and his body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later this morning by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis at University Hospital Kerry.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí have said that the investigation remains ongoing.